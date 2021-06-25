Edukemy announces test prep course ‘Neev’ as part of Flipkart’s ‘Back to College’ campaign

Mumbai, 25th June 2021: Edukemy, India’s first test prep EdTech company in the non-STEM segment, today announced a new course ‘Neev’ to provide expert guidance to students preparing for aptitude and personality-based competitive exams.

Partnering with the country’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart, for its ‘Back to College’ campaign, Edukemy is offering live and personalized evaluation and guidance curated especially for college students through ‘Neev’. The course aims to help students make the right career choice based on an evaluation of their current skill set. As part of the campaign, customers can avail ‘Neev’ in an affordable manner with their purchase of laptops and tablets on Flipkart.

As students gear up to prepare for competitive examinations in a new academic year, the “online learning” scenario, triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, continues to lead them to upgrade their education essentials with the best computing devices and look for relevant online courses to make their learning process more intuitive and impactful. Here, Edukemy’s Neev will play a pivotal role in bringing an immersive learning experience for aspirants.

The course has been structured meticulously to ensure uninterrupted learning for students where they will be evaluated on their strengths and areas of improvement. It is comprised of three phases:

Career Assessment Test- This consists of three full-length career assessment tests, with a detailed assessment of strengths and areas of improvement. This will help candidates comprehend the competitive exam they want to target and pursue based on their preparedness.

General Awareness and Current Affairs – This section offers content relevant for current affairs and general awareness, forming the groundwork for any competitive exam.

Aptitude Foundation- This section covers Quantitative, Verbal, and Logical topics in the form of video content. Students can also access relevant study material and practice problems of relevance.

Talking about the exclusive partnership with Flipkart, Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CEO and Co-Founder, Edukemy, said, “We have partnered with Flipkart in line with our aim of offering students an array of courses to ensure uninterrupted learning. As the destination for students seeking best learning essentials, Flipkart’s widest selection of computing devices coupled with our industry-best curriculum will equip students with the right learning materials as they embrace online learning in a fast evolving education scenario. ‘Neev’ is the ideal platform for students to pursue their dreams, where they will be mentored by industry experts and improve their career prospects. ”

Adding to this Mr. Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we have a nuanced understanding of our customer base and seek to bring innovative constructs to elevate their e-commerce experience. As nearly 40-45% of our customers are students, we introduced our ‘Back to College’ campaign to help them select the right computing devices along while offering relevant education materials in collaboration with our partners. Our partnership with Edukemy is a step forward in providing an uninterrupted learning experience for students in a holistic manner”.

With this partnership, Edukemy will be able to connect with millions of Flipkart’s customers across the country and aid in shaping their future, especially, during these tough times. According to transaction advisory firm RBSA Advisors, online education offerings for classes 1 to 12 are projected to increase 6.3X by 2022 from the base of 2019 the post K-12 market is expected to grow 3.7X to touch $1.8 billion.