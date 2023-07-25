Edvancer Introduces Specialist Program for Professionals in Data Analytics

25th July 2023: Edvancer, a leading provider of data science, machine learning, and AI training courses, proudly announces the launch of its specialized program, ‘Certified Data Analytics Specialists,’ designed to empower working professionals with the essential skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the dynamic fields of data analytics and data visualization. With Edvancer’s expertise and industry-relevant curriculum, learners can confidently navigate the world of data and make significant contributions to their organizations.

The program allows individuals to become a Certified Data Analytics Specialist, leading to potential salary increases of up to 40% to 100%. This program does not require a technical background and focuses on expertise in predictive modeling, data visualization, and data analysis techniques on SQL, R & Tableau.

Participants have the option to choose from live online classes or self-paced learning with faculty support. The program offers hands-on training, with 70% of the content focused on practical learning. The duration of the program is 90 hours of learning, accompanied by 100 hours of assignments and 9 industry projects.

“We are excited to offer these specialized programs in collaboration with industry experts,” said Aatash Shah, Co-founder of Edvancer. “At Edvancer, we believe in providing accessible and affordable education that directly aligns with industry requirements. The course data analytics is designed to enhance professionals’ skill sets and open new avenues for career growth.” Lalit Sachan, Co-founder of Edvancer, added, “With a focus on practical learning and hands-on experience, Edvancer aims to bridge the gap between industry needs and university output, empowering professionals to thrive in today’s data-driven world. Our goal is to revolutionize education by offering practical courses that deliver real-world skills.”

Participants will also have access to 24×7 lifetime access to online videos and content. The faculty consists of top-class instructors from premier companies such as EY, Fractal, and Accenture. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive an industry-recognized certificate from Edvancer in association with Coursera, along with full job assistance. Graduates from the program will have secured placements and get an opportunity to work with renowned organizations such as Deloitte, PWC, Cognizant, GE, Tata Consultancy Services, AON, Accenture, Capgemini, and Tiger Analytics.

To enrol in the program, participants are required to have completed graduation or be in the final year of any graduation discipline. No technical or mathematical background is required, making these courses accessible to a wide range of professionals. The fee for the live online option is GST 24,995 + GST, while the self-paced option costs GST 19,995 + GST.