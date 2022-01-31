Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia along With Shakir Shaikh Launches Éclat 2022 by NAMG

NAMG Academy of modelling and grooming launched a glamorous calendar with star-studded events.

x

The calendar is curated by creative director Shakir Shaikh with industry experts like Noor Khan, Aziz Zee, Salman Khan, Nishankh Sainani along 12 designers.

Mr Sushant G Jabare graciously hosted the launch event at the Amethhyyst lounge and bar.

The sizzling Calendar was shot at a serene crescent resort and spa in Indore. The talent partner for Eclat is Modcast whereas First India is a media partner.

x

This glam calendar has an amazing lineup of designer wear by industry stalwarts such as James Feirerra, Archana Kochhar, Ken Ferns, Maheka Mirpuri, Asif Merchant, Kshitij Chaudhary, Label Kaleido, 2die4 by Diandra Soares, Genes Leconate Hemant, Lascelles, Karleo, and Sharavan Kumar.

NEST Academy founder Mr Vipul Solanki and Design institute head Suvidha Patil expressed their happiness about launching the calendar with their own students, mentors and industry experts.

Every month in this calendar oozes out different aspects of style and fashion and the launch event was Glimpse of it. Actor Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Shibani Kashyap, Vikas Verma, Siddharth Kashyap, Nitin Mirani, Shweta Khanduri, Sandhya Shetty, Aditya Singh Rajput graced the launch.