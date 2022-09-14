Ekya School’s Aryaman 2022 sees over 1400 participants run for a better Bengaluru

Bengaluru, September 14, 2022: To make Bengaluru a cleaner, greener and healthier place, Ekya Schools launched its first annual initiative Aryaman 2022 – Ekya for a better Bengaluru. The student and teacher community of Ekya BTM Layout and JP Nagar organised Aryaman 2022. Over 1400 participants from all walks of life participated in the 1km, 3km and 5km run, including students from various schools in Bengaluru. The run was flagged off by famous Cine artists of the Kannada Industry, Mr Sundar Raj, Ms. Meghana Ram and Mr Shine Shetty of Bigg Boss Kannada fame, who also took part in the run.

The Aryaman 2022 initiative began as an invitation to all residents in the city, an opportunity to join forces in making Bengaluru a better place. The run started at the Ekya BTM Layout campus, and the runners explored prime areas of Kuvempunagara – Madiwala Lake and JP Nagar. The proceeds from the run support environmental and development projects such as lake development, reforestation, and forest conservation this year.

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, Ms Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder and Managing Director, Ekya Schools and Provost, CMR University, said, “We at Ekya emphasise academics and conceptual learning equally. We also want to create awareness for community development by giving back to society. Aryaman 2022 is an opportunity for the school students and their families to unwind, participate and run for a cause. It focuses on increasing the green cover of South Bengaluru through lake revival and development. It is an initiative where children, families, friends, neighbours and the Ekya alumnus will bring a significant change to Namma Bengaluru. We are extremely happy to see many participants coming forward and making Aryaman 2022 a grand success.”

The run was open to all children of five years and above, their family and friends. Winners in each race category 1K, 3K and 5K were awarded.