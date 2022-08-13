EMBLAZON LITERARY FEST 2022-2023 open its door

Kolkata, 13th August 2022: Aditya Academy Group of Schools welcomes their first edition of EMBLAZON LITERARY FEST 2022-2023 on 12th August, Friday. Sahitya Akademi award-winning author, Amar Mitra inaugurated the event as a Chief Guest along with National Award-winning author, Sabarna Roy.

The two-day-long fest is lined up with over 30 schools, with students ranging from 5th -12th standard participating in it. The event intends to gear up the otherwise mundane lives of the teachers and students in these post-covid times, who not only enjoys literature but also has a knack for co-curricular activities alongside.

15 events and competitions like Clash of minds (debate), Word Maze (Crossword Puzzles), Super Spellers (Spell Bee) are to name a few among the set of events lined up for the two-day-long literary festival. The fest intends and focuses on exhibiting the extracurricular talents of a student rather than only focusing on their academics.

Speaking on the occasion, Anirban Aditya, Chairman Aditya Group commented, “We believe in holistic development of our students, thus a literary fest in this post-covid times. We are hopeful of our students to give a tough completion to the other participating schools in the fest.

