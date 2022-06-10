Emeritus Awarded Online Education Solution of the Year by 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Mumbai, June 10, 2022: Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies and governments around the world, has been recognized as the “Online Education Solution of the Year” in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards, which honor the best and brightest in educational technology, with an emphasis on innovation.

Emeritus was selected from more than 2,250 of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the education industry today. EdTech Breakthrough is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the industry leaders in today’s most competitive categories of technology. The past two years created an especially high demand for alternatives to in-person learning, and this esteemed industry award celebrates innovators worldwide that are breaking through this high-impact market.

“We’re proud to be recognized by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards alongside other trailblazing EdTech solutions,” said Ashwin Damera, CEO at Emeritus. “We believe that education has the power to transform lives, and are dedicated to leading change within the education industry itself by making high-quality online education more equitable to learners around the world.”

Emeritus connects learners through global virtual classrooms, partnering with 60+ top universities to offer online and app-based learning in formats including courses, certificates, online degrees, bootcamps and more. The company has a truly global reach – serving more than 250,000 learners across 80 countries, with programs offered in a variety of languages.

Emeritus’s online education solutions also help students break through the competitive job market, by providing them with accessible and affordable reskilling and upskilling opportunities. The “shelf-life” of skills is shorter today than before, as the specific skills that employees and companies need to succeed are constantly changing. To help students prepare for the future of work, Emeritus offers programs to teach foundational and trending skills and subjects. According to the Emeritus ​​2021 Global Career Impact Survey, 94% of past learners said their chosen program had a positive impact on their career and professional development.

Programs are available to individuals as well as organizations and governments, which allow colleagues to take advantage of customized curricula, group learning with colleagues, and upskilling that drives both individual career growth and long-term organizational retention.

Emeritus also stands out as a pioneer in the EdTech industry due to its learning model, Small Private Online Courses (SPOCs). Its approach is designed to succeed where Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) fail by incorporating personal engagement between faculty and students, course customization, mentoring and coaching and career counseling. The company boasts an 85% completion rate versus less than 10% for many MOOCs.

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards recognize solutions and companies that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem or seize an opportunity and create or revolutionize a new market or industry. Nominations are judged by a diverse expert panel against six pillars of excellence: innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value and impact.