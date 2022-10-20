Employability, Digital Education and Learning Gaps Among India’s Emerging Workforce

Over 45 key leaders come together to redefine the scope, potential and benchmarks of digital education and skilling for emerging workforce in India

New Delhi: Over 45 industry stalwarts, in the field of education and corporate sector driving digital transformation, came together for the national conference “Democratising Digital – Breaking Barriers for 21st century Education”. The event was powered by Capgemini and organised by SRF Foundation in partnership with Indo French Chamber of Commerce, Leading Purpose Campaigns, World Wide Fund for Nature and UN-YuWaah (Generation Unlimited). The conference that was held very aptly on the ‘International Day of the Girl Child’, aimed at fostering a spirit of collaboration among existing players in the digital education sector as well as elevating the voices of new stakeholders and pushing the boundaries of and the agenda for inclusivity in education via digital transformation.

“In order for holistic growth of the next generation, we need to break the silos and encourage collaborative action. Platforms like Democratizing Digital encourage collaboration and hence exponentially increases the cumulative support received by students and teachers. Therefore, enabling the next generation with 21st century skills”, said Dr. Suresh Reddy, CEO, SRF Foundation.

In the past two years, the Indian education system has had to pivot and expedite the adoption of digital tools for schooling and skilling. The environmentally driven changes coupled with the systemic changes brought by the National Education Policy 2020 has increased the need for reforms in the education sector. In the increasingly interconnected and complex world, the students need crucial skills that help students learn how to build strong relationships, especially with people from different backgrounds and cultures. When students learn to look from the perspective of others, think critically, communicate respectfully, and cooperate, they are equipped with the skills to succeed in an interconnected world and navigate their differences with curiosity and kindness – in the present and for years to come.

Representatives from NITI Aayog, NCERT, CBSE engaged in forward-looking and solution focused discussions on curriculum & pedagogy and the need for collective action with key stakeholders from the civil society and leading educational institutes including IIM Bangalore, Delhi University, IIT Madras and Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The conference also saw experts from local NGOs and corporates come together to discuss what could be done to ensure better skilling and higher levels of employability for India’s youth in order to ensure their future.

Shobha Meera, Chief CSR Officer, Capgemini stated that “We believe people should never be limited in work and life by a lack of digital skills, and that the next generation of innovators should be supported regardless of their socio-economic background. As a leader in digital transformation, Capgemini actively collaborates with NGOs, government bodies and educational institutions to bridge this digital divide”