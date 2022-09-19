Enactus HR College wins “The National Award for Best Social Initiative for Women Empowerment”

Enactus HR College participated in ’Bhavishya Bharat’ A National Level competition for Social Initiatives, held on 14th September, organized by Nagindas Khandwala College. A total of 186 colleges from across India participated in this event. Enactus HR College presented its flagship Projects “Inaayat” and “Aajeevika” and has won the National Award for Best Social Initiative for Women Empowerment. All judges especially congratulated HR College team on the ideation and execution of these sustainable projects and the HR collage team has received a Trophy, Certificate and Cash Prize as well. Dr. Pooja Ramchandani Principal H. R. College of Commerce and Economics, said “I am so proud of my students, to have won this National Award”.

Seen in the pictures are speakers Ms. Asmi Ghanshani, Ms. Bhavisha Adwani With Student Coordinators Ms. Jeel. D. Punmiya and Ms. Surabhi Mishra, President Enactus Ms. Mitali Chhattani, Faculty Advisor Ms. Kanu Priya Sharma.