Epistemo Model United Nations Edition – 3, to commence on December 2nd

Hyderabad,01 December, 2022: The 3rd edition of the Epistemo Model United Nations conference by the students of Epistemo Vikas Leadership School; will be held from December 2nd to 4th, 2022 at Epistemo Vikas Leadership School, Nallagandla, Hyderabad. It is open to students from Grades 6 to 12, and over two hundred student delegates from across India are expected to attend the EMUN.

This highly anticipated event provides an opportunity for young leaders to hone their skills in diplomacy and international relations. Students can expect to gain a better understanding of the workings of the United Nations, as well as build their confidence and public speaking skills.

EMUN Edition 3 hosts committees that reflect the actual United Nations – WHO, Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC), Joint Crisis Committee (JCC), International Press Institute (IP), and United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Also, for the first time, Epistemo EMUN hosts Lok Sabha as a committee to discuss the national challenges.

The committee hosting the EMUN comprises of student delegates from Epistemo Vikas Leadership school – Kaumudi Acharya, Secretary General; Siddharth V Nair, Director General; Chanakya Gutta, Deputy Secretary General.