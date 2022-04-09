Epistemo’s Impact: A unique entrepreneurial journey for students from their budding years

Hyderabad, April 2022: Epistemo Vikas Leadership School witnessed the culmination of an entrepreneurial mentorship workshop and the graduation ceremony of the students on the campus of the school.

Mentoring and journey for entrepreneurship readiness program for Grade 6 to Grade 10 students started a year ago. To make this journey more impactful, the school has collaborated with Metamorphosis, a leading start-up mentoring and educational firm.

In her opening remark, the principal Ms. Padma Kolli encouraged the students to follow their dreams; believe in them, despite failures, till those dreams materialized.

The graduation ceremony was graced by young entrepreneurs Mr. Pavan Allena, founder of Metamorphosis, and Mr. Prem Kumar Vislawath, founder and chief innovator, Marut Drones.

The students of Epistemo presented their unique selling propositions, product descriptions, and business models to the chief guests who also were the jury members. The jury was impressed and promised the budding entrepreneurs of continual support in their entrepreneurial undertakings.

The program culminated with the interaction with jury members, the principal, and students. During the interaction, Mr. Pavan Allena encouraged the learners to come up with innovative ideas and chase their entrepreneurial dreams. Mr. Prem Kumar Vislawath advised students to make the most of the opportunities to enhance their entrepreneurial skills.