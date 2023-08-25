ET Prime Strengthens Academic Excellence: Partners with 30+ Top B-schools in India

New Delhi, August 25, 2023: India’s leading and premium educational institutes like Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian School of Business (ISB), Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), and others of the similar league have chosen ET Prime, the premium digital news service offered by The Economic Times (ET), to provide their students with exclusive access to in-depth, well-researched articles, analysis, and insights across a wide range of domains.

This collaboration will give students from over 30+ premier institutions including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, ISB Hyderabad and Mohali, FMS, MDI, IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, IMT Ghaziabad, IIM Indore and many others, access to ET Prime‘s premium content. This content will help students to develop their knowledge, thought leadership, and career prospects.

“I’ve been a subscriber of ET Prime for more than a year now, and it has completely become my go-to and most trusted source for business news. The comfortable UI and convenience of being able to use it, even if I am on the move, impresses me and has become an indispensable resource for me, and a part of my professional life,” says Dharmendra Hiranandani, Sr. Manager, Bain & Co. (Dubai) College: IIT Kanpur (2012) & IIM Bangalore (Gold medalist) (2017). ET Prime offers a wealth of educational resources, including case studies, interviews with industry experts, and graphs & reports on emerging trends. This content will help students to gain a deeper understanding of 20+ sectors and to develop the skills and knowledge required for success in the business world. “By collaborating with leading B–schools in India, we at ET Prime demonstrate our unwavering dedication to academic brilliance. Graduates from these esteemed institutions consistently rise to prominent roles on a global scale, and we take immense pride in being a consistently relevant and valuable asset in shaping the future leaders for the corporate realm,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Business Head at ET.

As a part of this service, students will get customized newsletters, daily updates on WhatsApp/Telegram on the top stories, weekly round-up of important news, e-paper in the form of a newsletter, access to member-only events and webinars, and ET Prime‘s coverage of topics related to careers, job opportunities, and professional growth. This information will help students to make informed decisions about their career paths and give them a competitive edge in the job market.

“The breadth of news covered by ET Prime has been very useful for placement preparation and class assignments. Regular updates on mails also helps in easy access to important news articles,” says Venkatesh Yelnoorkar, Finance Secretary, MSA College, Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.

