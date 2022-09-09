Eupheus Learning appoints former Ratna Sagar Director to Chief Advisor role

New Delhi, 09 September 2022: Eupheus Learning, one of India’s largest school-focused distribution platforms with a reach of over 20,000 schools, has appointed Mr. Ashok Mohan Zutshi, Ex-Ratna Sagar Director, as Chief Advisor of the brand. At Eupheus Mr. Zutshi will be responsible for positioning the brand as the single largest holistic solution provider to schools in the country.

Mr. Zutshi’s announcement comes at a time when the vintage publishing industry is reeling severely due to lockdowns in schools in the recent past. With his experience, Eupheus Learning can shift gears and emerge as the single largest holistic solution provider to schools.

Speaking of the appointment, Mr. Sarvesh Srivastava, MD, and Founder of Eupheus Learning mentioned, “While we started our journey 5 years back, with curriculum publishing as its core, we have rapidly expanded into other segments as well, with the emerging needs of the industry. We believe that for an impactful relationship with schools, content, technology, and services offered on a single platform will become increasingly important. We are delighted to have Ashok on our key leadership team and are certain he will play a vital role in our ongoing transformation. His deep knowledge and experience in the industry will be invaluable as we strategize this change.”

In a career spanning nearly five decades, Mr. Zutshi has held key leadership roles in some of the most prestigious organizations, including Ratna Sagar, Hemkunt, Thompson Press, and Frank Brothers, besides starting his own company.

Talking about his recent appointment at Eupheus, Mr. Ashok Mohan Zutshi said, “I have watched Eupheus Learning very closely and against all tides, they have stood the test of time. The founding team has evolved an impactful and sustainable business model with strong tenets of physical and digital intervention for K-12. While the addressable market is well identified, I think I’ll be able with the founding team to truly unlock the strength of publishing with its partner network. They already have a reach into 20,000 schools out of which 7,500 are user schools. Right content, with right pricing and supply chain, will help grow our business, both in current user school, as well as help, recruit new schools.”

Eupheus Learning has recently acquired two companies to offer its users a wide range of services, while strategically entering different school segments. The first firm, ClassClap, opened Eupheus Learning’s way to affordable schools. Similarly, the second company, SchoolMitra, allowed the home-grown EdTech firm to offer 21st Century School OS—a combination of content management, learning management, and ERP—on a single platform, making the lives of all stakeholders in the K-12 segment easy.