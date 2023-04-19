Eupheus Learning gets recognized as India’s Growth Champion 2023, only B2B firm in the EdTech space to be in the Prestigious List

New Delhi (INDIA), 19th April 2023: Eupheus Learning, India’s largest school-focused distribution platform, has been recognised as India’s Growth Champion for 2023 by Economic Times and Statista for its stellar revenue growth between 2019 and 2022. The home-grown EdTech firm is the only B2B company in the EdTech space to be mentioned on the list.

Despite short-term uncertainties disrupting and threatening growth in recent years, some firms have found new pathways to deliver outstanding annual revenue, organic growth, and industry metrics. The companies identified in the Growth Champions 2023 list stand as examples of success stories.

Speaking about the achievement, the Co-Founder of Eupheus Learning, Mr. Amit Kapoor, said, “We are thrilled to receive recognition as the only B2B company in the education space. This honour validates our unwavering commitment to grow with solid business fundamentals. Our growth has been with positive unit economics in place so that we can build a long-term sustainable business. Our focus on offering differentiated solution aligned to NEP 2020 has resonated with schools and their trust and love has led to our growth. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to The Economic Times and Statista for acknowledging our endeavours.”

Eupheus has experienced multifold growth from 2019 to 2022, with the user base rising from 1,800 to 7,500 schools. The company aims to maintain this momentum and achieve 100% growth in topline and remain profitable in the coming year.

Eupheus has a distribution reach of 27,000 schools as of now and today, one out of four premium private schools in India use Eupehus’ diverse catalogue of curricular and supplemental solutions aided by its 21st Century School OS. Eupheus has till date raised USD 19 Million from four institutional investors, Sixth Sense Ventures (India), Yuj Ventures (Singapore), United Education Company (Kuwait), Al Rayan Holding (Kuwait), and Lightrock India. Eupheus acquired ClassKlap in Sep’21 to enter the Affordable school segment and SchoolMitra in Feb’22 to offer a Technology platform to its user school universe.