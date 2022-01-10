Eupheus Learning signs MoU with Varthana to make school financing and 21st century education solutions accessible to more schools in India

New Delhi, 10th January 2022: Eupheus Learning, India’s largest school-focused distribution platform with a reach of 20,000 schools, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Varthana Finance Private Ltd., India’s largest education-focused non-bank financial company (NBFC). Both companies share a common vision to democratize access to quality education and learning aids.

Under the strategic partnership, the two companies will use their respective networks to strengthen schools with financing options as well as a large catalog of education offerings. Such financial support will empower schools to expand their infrastructure, invest in teacher training, and introduce new learning methods into their classrooms.

Amit Kapoor, Co-Founder, Eupheus Learning, said, “Since our inception, we’ve been committed to transforming the Indian education system by enabling the 21st Century Learning. With this MoU with Varthana Finance, we are taking another step in the direction to support and empower schools with a one-stop solution for their financial, operational and academic needs.” “Eupheus Learning is the first school-focused distribution platform in the country with a broader reach of schools to introduce an exclusive credit facility to the private schools, empowering them with opportunities to improve through quality education and infrastructure. Furthermore, with this partnership, we are spreading our wings by introducing Eupheus Learning products in schools catered by Varthana Finance,” added Sarvesh Shrivastava.

Eupheus Learning focuses on premium & affordable private schools with a reach of 20,000 schools, 6,300 user schools, and a student base of 4.2 million. Through this MoU, Varthana’s 4,000+ school partners will get access to 21st Century School OS and the largest catalog of educational offerings from Eupheus Learning.