EuroKids Group appoints Mr. Ashish Kashyap, a leading technology entrepreneur to its Board

Mumbai: EuroKids, the leading education company in India backed by global investment firm KKR, has announced Mr. Ashish Kashyap’s appointment as a new board member to the EuroKids Group. A technology entrepreneur, Mr. Kashyap has launched multiple businesses in Online Travel, payments and FinTech space. He has vast experience in building consumer internet and technology businesses from scratch and scaling them. Ashish previously founded online travel group, ibibo and built properties such as Goibibo and RedBus. Ashish also co-founded PayU India (formerly known as ibiboPay). Recently Ashish has launched INDmoney, an AI-based SuperMoneyApp targeted at affluent Indians.

Prior to founding the “ibibo Group”, Ashish was the ‘Country Head’ of ‘Google India’. Ashish holds a Master’s Degree from McGill University and an Economics (Hons) from the University of Delhi.

Welcoming Mr. Ashish Kashyap to the board of EuroKids International Group, Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder and Group CEO, EuroKids International, said, “We are delighted to have Ashish join our board & look forward to his active engagement as we pursue our ambition in bringing cutting edge technologies to aid student learning across our Pre-Schools & Schools. Our organisation will greatly benefit from Ashish’s expertise in scaling technology adoption that will empower our educators to make learning more engaging and personalised inside the classroom and also beyond it.”

“Globally, educators and students are collaborating to learn new concepts and deliver effective learning outcomes using technology. I’m delighted to join the Board of Directors at EuroKids International and look forward to contributing to the changing education landscape in the country,” said Mr. Ashish Kashyap.