EuroKids is consistently recognised for its Innovation in Curriculum and Business Opportunities

Mumbai, February 17, 2023 : EuroKids, one of India’s leading preschool chains, has bagged several awards this year, such as –

Asia’s Most Trusted Preschool Brand 2023 – Indo-Global Entrepreneurship Forum 2023

India’s Most Respected Early Childhood Education Brand Dec 22” – Education World;

Best Preschool Education in Asia – Indo-Asian Business Excellence Summit 2022

‘Best Franchisor of the Year 2022’ – Franchise India

‘The Best Education Brands Awards’ – The Economic Times

‘Best Online Children’s Learning’ – Education Innovation Awards 2022

‘Bengaluru’s Best Pre-School for the Year 2022’ – Bengaluru Pride Award for Excellence in Business and many more.

EuroKids has been rewarded for its outstanding pedagogy, passion for children’s education, business acumen, and growth in franchise business across India.

EuroKids believes in the ‘Child First, Safety First’ ideology and therefore ensures that a child’s growth and engagement needs are met in a homelike environment as they Play, Learn & Grow and imbibe essential life skills. Moving away from the traditional teaching standards, EuroKids introduced the innovative and Mindful Curriculum – EUNOIA, working towards building a Mindful School Culture with a focus on Attention. Resilience. Kindness. EuroKids also rolled out its HomeBuddy app to offer supplementary learning beyond the classroom walls as a part of the child’s home engagement and to aid the parents in being a part of their child’s learning journey. The HomeBuddy app is a treasure trove of content. It features weekly learning plans, recorded lessons, a fun zone consisting of interactive games to reinforce learning, worksheets, audio-visuals, DIY activities, EUROFIT and YOGAKIDS videos, MINDFUL+ and EUROMUSIC videos, read-along stories, live classes and parent corner.

K V S Seshasai, CEO Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning, said, “We are glad to have bagged so many awards this year, and each award is a testament to the hard work our teachers, administrative staff, franchise partners, and those in the corporate office have been working round the clock to ensure that the learning never stops for our kids. To equip our children with 21st-century skills, we focus on a ‘Child First’ ideology to innovate and enhance learning outcomes.”