EuroKids’ Super Parent App to address parents’ concerns for children between 0-6 years

Mumbai, July 21, 2022: EuroKids Pre-School, India’s leading Pre-School network, launches the ‘Super Parent’ App to help provide advice and support to parents with children between 0-6 years, in their parenting journey. The Super Parent App will offer parents a deeper understanding of the different areas of a child’s mental growth and measures for the overall well-being of their young child.
The App offers tips to parents on a child’s brain development, health & nutrition, social, wellness, as well as, a coach. Parents will also have access to a team of counsellors, parent coaches who will be just a call away to help with any queries or difficulties they face about their child’s learning. EuroKids has also provided for a consolidated tracker to help parents see their child’s status through a comprehensive dashboard that includes reminders for vaccinations, growth – weight and height of the child, moods of the child and constructive physical activities.
K V S Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning, said “For the past 20 years, EuroKids has provided children across the country with the ‘Joy of Learning’. We are happy to launch the Super Parent App so that we can help parents understand how their children can build skills for their future. This app will also provide actionables for parents to track for growth and improvement, as well as, hone well-rounded learning for their child as they grow with each milestone.”