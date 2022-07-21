EuroKids’ Super Parent App to address parents’ concerns for children between 0-6 years

Mumbai, July 21, 2022: EuroKids Pre-School, India’s leading Pre-School network, launches the ‘Super Parent’ App to help provide advice and support to parents with children between 0-6 years, in their parenting journey. The Super Parent App will offer parents a deeper understanding of the different areas of a child’s mental growth and measures for the overall well-being of their young child.

The App offers tips to parents on a child’s brain development, health & nutrition, social, wellness, as well as, a coach. Parents will also have access to a team of counsellors, parent coaches who will be just a call away to help with any queries or difficulties they face about their child’s learning. EuroKids has also provided for a consolidated tracker to help parents see their child’s status through a comprehensive dashboard that includes reminders for vaccinations, growth – weight and height of the child, moods of the child and constructive physical activities.