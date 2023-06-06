EuroSchool Bannerghatta, a Commitment to Delivering a Sustainable Living Mindset in Children

Bangalore June 06th, 2023: In an effort to nurture learners and empower the future generation to commit to a sustainable living, EuroSchool Bannerghatta celebrated World Environment Day on June 5, 2023, along with the school’s reopening for the new academic year. This marks one more initiative by the nature-inspired school towards building 21st-century citizens who are environment-conscious.

On the occasion, the students were greeted by inculcating awareness about world environment day, and their immediate surroundings among learners. As part of the celebration, students participated in several activities such as a plantation drive, making bird feeders, slogan writing, and handprint card making. Over 400+ EuroSchool Bannerghatta students participated in this initiative.

Chief guest Mr. Avinash Narayanaswamy, CEO (Green Law), and Assistant Professor at CIIRC, said “Be the change, Drive the change, Fight Climate change”. He spoke to the students about the importance of starting young, with small changes daily, like using a handkerchief instead of tissue paper, not wasting food, and making sure that this message is passed on by each student to 10 others. He also added, “An existence that compromises the future generation’s ability to provide for themselves clean air, clean food, and clean water, is not an existence at all”.

With sustainability initiatives as the core driving force of the campus, the school will also be observing World Environment Month with several initiatives open for the general public to participate. While June 10 will be celebrated as World Environment Day with activities such as upcycling of waste and art and craft. Daddy’s Day Out will be celebrated on June 17, where the participants can indulge in activities such as sack race, tug of war, and art and craft. And July 8 will be observed as Family Yoga Day.