EuroSchool declared the Most Respected Education Brand – EW School Grand Jury India School Rankings 2020-21

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Euroschool, one of India’s leading school brands has been ranked No. 1 Most Respected Education Brand by Education World Grand Jury India School Rankings 2020-21.

Euroschool was ranked by A Grand Jury of well-informed educationists and educators who rated and ranked over 1,000 schools in 12 categories of 21st-century education excellence. The parameters involved in the ranking were infrastructure, facilities, board results, Exchange programs, good will among top educators, parents and students, extra-curricular activities Environment–friendly Schools, STEAM Education Excellence, Excellence in Blended Learning to rank EuroSchool as No. 1 in India.

Commenting on the achievement, Rahul Deshpande, CEO EuroSchools said, “At EuroSchool ‘self-discovery’ has been at the core of our pedagogy. The focus is on 21st Century learning skills – Creativity, Critical Thinking, Communication and Collaboration. This is powered by our LRPA Model – Learn, Reinforce, Practice & Apply, designed to pave the way for students to excel at academics & co-curricular activities enabling holistic development. We are humbled to be recognized in our pursuit of excellence and innovation in curriculum design and delivery. I laud the efforts of our school leadership team, teachers and our academics team that have worked hard to build this unique model and to also ensure seamless execution of the model that has led us to winning this award. I would like to say a big thank you to our parents, employees and stakeholders for their efforts and continued support during this challenging year.”