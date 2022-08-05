EuroSchool Introduces ASPIRE, the Big School Transformation project to focus on student skilling…

Mumbai, Aug 2022: Taking a huge leap towards making children ready for the real-world, EuroSchool has launched the Big School Transformation project called ASPIRE.

To kick-off Aspire, Mr Ehsaan Noorani, the famous composer and guitarist from the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio, also a member of the board – Torrins Music Academy, inaugurated the Music labs at EuroSchool Airoli and Thane campus.

Programs introduced under ASPIRE will widen the scope of learning and help EuroSchoolers master a combination of important skills like Leadership, Financial Literacy, Logic & Communication, along with application-based modules like STEM Education, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. It is a curation of multiple globally recognised programs that students can choose from— sports, performing arts, 21st-century skills, and sustainability—that will be delivered through experienced professionals with skills sets at par with global standards.

Commenting on the program and Torrins Music Academy's association with EuroSchool, Mr Ehsaan said, "Can you imagine a life without music? From the moment we are born, we are naturally wired to respond to sounds around us. As we grow older, we share special songs with friends and families and link these sounds to our cultural traditions and festivals. I am excited to be here and address these enthusiastic EuroSchoolers. Through our partnership, we are bringing professional lessons and engagement in music to school children, during school hours". "I was impressed to hear about the ASPIRE project launched by EuroSchool – which includes a series of programs that focuses on skilling-up in areas beyond academics. Today, more than ever, it is critical to guide young children and give them an opportunity to specialize and hone their skills, early on – as this may eventually help them drive their hobbies into aspiring career opportunities". "Our music program is unique in the sense that it will provide students a deeper understanding of their choice of Instruments. Classes will be held in the school premises where the students will have a one-on-one access to the Instructor which would enable ease of understanding and quicker resolutions. All students would be introduced to playing instruments as a part of a Band which will greatly develop their team-working abilities, social skills, self-expression, cognitive development, self-confidence and versatility". "I congratulate the management of EuroSchool on the launch of ASPIRE and Torrins is delighted to partner as a Performing & Fine Arts Partner. I wish the sports & fitness, skills & competencies and social impact partners are successful collaboration. Together we look forward to nurturing and guiding EuroSchoolers in their journey to excellence beyond academics".

With a combination of more than 15 globally renowned partners, ASPIRE will transform the schooling experiences for the students at EuroSchool. Experts and professional academies and institutions that are part of this transformation project include: BARCA Academy, NBA Basketball School, Michael Phelps Swimming Academy, Sportz Village, Taekwando Federation of India under Sports & Fitness. Helen O’Grady International, The Danceworx, Trinity College London and Torrins Music Academy under Performing & Fine Arts. Partners like NSE Academy, LogiQuids under skills and competencies and Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award under social impact.