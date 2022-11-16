EuroSchool launches new school in Hyderabad

Hyderabad; 16 November 2022: EuroSchool, a leading network of K-12 schools with a presence across six cities in India, today announced the launch of its 14th school in India. Located in Kukatpally, the 3.5-acre campus will comprise tech-enabled classrooms, state-of-the-art facilities in sports and performing arts, a 600-seater auditorium, fully equipped child-friendly, and safe kids’ play areas, Artificial intelligence (AI) Lab and other fully equipped labs.

Located in the heart of the city, EuroSchool Hyderabad will offer children access to a world of experiential learning opportunities in an environment that provides stimulating avenues for self-discovery.

Commenting on the launch of the new campus, Rahul Deshpande, CEO, of K12 Schools, Lighthouse Learning Group, said, “It is a proud moment for us as we launch our new campus in Hyderabad. Our campus is designed to accommodate 2,000 students – from preschool to Grade 12 and is affiliated to CBSE Board. We are looking forward to offering to parents a schooling ecosystem powered by our 21st-century century curriculum, multifaceted infrastructure, and highly experienced and passionate teachers. Every initiative at EuroSchool is designed to empower our children to explore their passions, unlock their full potential, and succeed in the limitless tomorrow.”

In addition to robotics, dance, and yoga, the EuroSchool Hyderabad campus will offer the ASPIRE Program – which is a curation of multiple globally recognized programs that EuroSchoolers can choose from in sports, performing arts, and sustainability. This is run in partnership with global institutions such as Barca Academy (football), Torrens, Helen O’ Grady, NBA Basketball Academy, Trinity College London, etc. offers activities like yoga, robotics, dance and drama, music, sports, and specialized performing arts/languages. The campus will feature a half-Olympic size swimming pool, a cricket pitch, basketball court, a full-sized football ground, and a tennis court.