EuroSchool successfully hosted the 2nd edition of TEDxYOUTH

Pune; February 2023: With the goal to inspire young minds through the journeys and reflections of eminent personalities and achievers from different walks of life, EuroSchool Kharadi independently organized the second edition of TEDxYOUTH on February 18, 2023, at its campus.

Titled TEDxYouth@EuroSchoolKharadi, the event hosted a series of curated talks around the theme ‘Inspired to Inspire’, wherein 15 speakers gave motivational talks to an engaged audience, encouraging them to break conventions and to open their minds to fresh perspectives. The line-up of speakers comprised personalities who have made a mark in their journey in life and scaled great heights with out-of-the-box thinking and efforts.

Some of the speakers included Ms. Abhilasha Belure, Founder of Maharashtrian Ladies Association; Capt. Chahat Dalal, Mrs. Galaxy 2023, Pilot; Dr. Varun Kapoor, IPS Officer – Additional Director General of Police; Ms. Esther Niharika Indurkar, Breakthrough Leader, Keynote Speaker, Mindset Transformation Coach; Ms. Shweta Saxena, Clinical Psychologist & Filmmaker.

Two students from EuroSchool Kharadi—Aashvik Garg from Grade 2 and Riaan Virmani from Grade 5 – also inspired the audience with their unique experiences.

The speakers were given a royal welcome by a 30-member school band and performances by two an all-girls team and poetry.

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that brings people together to share a TED-like experience. Ms. Reshma Shaikh, Principal, EuroSchool Kharadi, and co-curator of the TEDx@EuroSchool Kharadi said, “One of the best ways to learn is by example. Therefore, events like TEDx become imperative as they help students to break away from the usual school of thought and foster creative and free thinking. Through such initiatives, we want to introduce our students to a diverse variety of experienced individuals who have inspiring stories to share, through their journeys. The theme ‘Inspired to Inspire’ stands for concepts that inspire discussions about how learning never stops. TEDxYouth@EuroSchoolKharadi provided the very platform where we celebrated the diversity in the inclusivity of 15 fantastic speakers who have been Inspired to Inspire! They brought this outflow of inspiration and ideation on a global platform.”