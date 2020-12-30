EuroSchool Thane students and Light of Life Trust to brighten up the lives of unprivileged kids this Christmas and New Year

Mumbai/Thane: EuroSchool has once again proved its commitment to humanity. This time as a part of community service EuroSchool Thane in collaboration with The Light of Life Trust on the eve of Christmas and New Year, has taken up a noble humanitarian step for the unprivileged students of Vidarbha and Marathwada. To cater to their educational needs students of Grade 5-10 of EuroSchool Thane have collected funds of Rs 4 Lakh through an online crowdfunding campaign. This amount will be utilized in providing tabs and smartphones for the virtual education of underprivileged students.

The prime objective of this crowdfunding campaign is to help under-privileged students whose studies are severely disrupted due to lockdown and virtual education as they could not afford the electronic gadget for their virtual education. Upon realizing the seriousness of the situation, EuroSchool Thane has decided to fulfil the basic necessities of these kids by funding them for their education to bring smiles on their face this Christmas.

Commenting on the initiative Jyotsna Mayadas, principal, EuroSchool Thane, said, “Whether its emotionally or financially, this pandemic has brought about a profound aversive state of stress among the large sections of our society especially underprivileged children who have been deprived of the basic educational needs in their journey of education. The school unanimously believes that the benefits of education should reach out to every section of the society. The work that Light of the Life Trust has done with our students in this direction is exemplary. We are very proud of our students and their parents; who have encouraged them. I would like to express my gratitude to the NGO and wish all students for their bright future who have wholeheartedly participated and contributed in this campaign”, she added.

Light of The Life Trust is an NGO that works for the upliftment of orphan children from remote rural places. Having been founded in 2005 it has the vision of transforming the lives of underprivileged sections living in rural India and emancipating the lives of single mothers in making them self-reliant with its various skill development programs. It works with a mission of breaking generational cycle of poverty, one at a time.