Everyone Has Access To Education In Knowledge Era, Says Harivansh Narayan Singh

New Delhi, June 6: Addressing the 54th convocation of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh said that everyone has the access to education in the Knowledge Era. Through education, you can not only bring a change in your life, but you can also give a new direction to society.

On this occasion, Apoorva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Chairman, IIMC, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, IIMC, and Prof. Govind Singh, Dean (Academic), IIMC were also present. About 400 students of batch of the Year 2020-21 from eight different courses being conducted in six campuses of IIMC were awarded the PG Diploma certificates and 32 students had been awarded special recognition during the ceremony.

Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh praised IIMC to be the ‘center of excellence’ in the field of teaching and training of mass communication and students for making a significant contribution in Indian journalism. “IIMC prepares its students according to the needs of not only the country but the world. For this, all the professors, officers and employees of the institute deserve congratulations.” Mr. Singh said.

The Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha asked the students to work with passion as they were going to take a new step in life from the moment they were being awarded the diploma. “If you do not have love, dedication and passion towards work, you will not be able to create anything new” said Mr. Singh. He said further, “failures will come in life, but every failure opens the way for success”. Mr. Singh motivated students to come up with the startups and new innovations in the media sector, “Today there are 70 thousand startups run by the youth of the country. They are becoming ‘Job Providers’ from ‘Job Seekers’. There is a need for startup in the media as well.” Mr. Singh also put forth such ideas to the students, “In India, through 315 schemes of the central government and 500 schemes of state governments, we are saving about Rs 2 lakh crore. With media startups, youth can connect public tovarious such schemes. You can work to make government schemes accessible to the people in simple and easy words.”

While speaking about the challenges of contemporary times, the Deputy Chairman pointed at the problem of credibility of the media. Mr. Singh asked students to be honest to the self. “Work for what pays you the most in the job market, but don’t pawn your soul. If you do your work honestly, then the credibility of the media will remain intact.” Said Mr. Singh with expressing the hope that “in the coming days, the students of IIMC will make their invaluable contribution in solving the problems prevailing in the society and the country”.

On this occasion, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, DG, IIMC informed that IIMC conducts PG Diploma courses in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Radio and Television, Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu Journalism. This year IIMC is also going to start PG Diploma course in Digital Media. He said that the institute is committed to provide every opportunity to its students necessary for their all-round development.

Dr. Vishnupriya Pandey conducted the program. All the professors, officers, employees and students of the current batch, including the directors of the regional centers of the institute, also participated in the convocation.