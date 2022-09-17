Exceptional participation of students and top leaders from Bharat witnessed the 2nd day of the 12th edition of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad by MIT School of Government

Day:2 Friday, 16th September 2022

The tone of the second day of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad was set by Shri Rahul V Karad, Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER’s MIT and Executive President, MIT World Peace University & Chief Initiator, MIT School of Government, as he underlined the role of students and student leaders in shaping the future and influencing the policymakers of the country. The first session of the day was Dynasty – The Untold truth of every political party Sharing his thoughts, Shri Rahul V. Karad, who is also the Founder of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad said, “I support the thought that it is the responsibility of every political party to respect the constitution and ensure cooperation with the government in implementing the policies which maintain the credibility of the public institutions. I also believe that education is an important factor that directly affects democracy hence we must focus to develop a new and improved education system that allows the students and teachers to understand the real aim of education”.

The day saw the conferment of the award of the Ideal legislative Assembly speaker on Dr. C.P. Joshi Hon’ble Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly by the honourable chairman of the award selection committee, Shri. Shivraj Patil, Former Speaker, Lok Sabha, and chief guest Dr. Meira Kumar, Former Speaker, Lok Sabha.

The Chief Guest of the session was Dr. Meira Kumar – IFS (Retd.), Former Diplomat, Former Chancellor, Central University, Bihar, Former Cabinet Minister, Govt. Of India, Former Speaker, Lok Sabha. Her session infused a lot of energy in the students. She said that the Indian parliament is an agent of social change for a secular and safe Bharat and where women are upheld with respect. She was the first woman speaker with a Dalit background and which doubled her responsibility as she feared that her performance would be highly judged. She was also pleased to see the disciplined participation of the students of Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad and humorously referred to them as more disciplined than the members of the parliament.

Post the felicitation session the promising student leaders voiced their opinions on the stage in front of the dignitaries which was highly appreciated by the eminent guests. Shri. Raghav Chadha, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha (Punjab, AAP), National Spokesperson & National Executive Committee member, AAP deliberated on the notion; Dynasty – The Untold Truth of Every Political Party. The feisty young leader took a deep dig at literally all the “PPP” (Putra, Pautra, and Parivar) political organisations that still follow the Vanshvaad”.

Shri. Shivraj Patil Former Speaker, Lok Sabha, Former Union Minister, Home Affairs, Government of India & Former Governor, Punjab & Administrator, Union Territory of Chandigarh also addressed the gathering by calling Pariwarwad, a big challenge and a disease to our democracy. He said, “I want political parties that are trapped in the clutches of dynasties to free themselves from this disease and cure their political stake. Only after being cured will the democracy of India be strong and only then will the youth of the country get maximum opportunity to join the politics.”

His speech was followed by the fiery speech of Smt. Bharati Ghosh -IPS (Retd.), National spokesperson and member, National executive committee, Bharatiya Janta Party. She said, “Dynasty politics is a stain to India and it has to be abolished as soon as possible. Only then will India’s democracy become more vibrant and meaningful. Bharat has been witnessing this phenomenon since commencing its journey as a nation in 1947.

Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad was initiated in 2011 by Shri. Rahul V. Karad, Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER's MIT and Executive President, MIT World Peace University & Chief Initiator, MIT School of Government.

The next session centered around the vital significance of democracy with respect to the corporatocracy. The speaker Smt. Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson, social media and Digital Platforms, National Spokesperson & Member, Coordination Group, INC put forward her very strong views on this.

The other speaker of the session was Shri. Gian Chand Gupta, honourable speaker, Haryana Legislative Assembly, Shri Sanjay Singh, Honourable member of parliament, Rajya Sabha, AAP, NCT Delhi, and Shri. N Gopalaswami, Padma Bhushan, chancellor, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, Chairman, Madras Institute of Development

The event also saw the conferment of the Aadarsh Yuva Vidhayak Samman award on Dr. Hiralal Alawa, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Madhya Pradesh (INC, Manawar (St) Dhar, Madhya Pradesh), Shri Richards JohnKumar, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly Puducherry (BJP, Nellithope, Puducherry) and Dr. Ragini Sonkar, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Uttar Pradesh (Samajwadi Party, Machhlishahr, Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh).

The other speakers of the session were, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta – Journalist, Author, Publisher, Educator, and Documentary Film Maker who critically mocked the current economy, and Shri Sanjay Singh, MP, Rajya Sabha, AAP. Shri Sanjay Singh talked elaborately about how Indian youth must re-develop passion to assure that the country’s political future stays in safe hands.

The next session rolled the conversation around the changing trends of Bharatiya cinema and highlighted the controversial aspect of increasing western influence on the story, script, and the whole philosophy of this powerful medium.

Shri. Anubhav Mohanty, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha (BJD, Kendrapara, Odisha), Renowned Actor, took the session by storm with his experience and his very passionate journey in the film and then his entry into politics. He had the crowd mesmerised and inspired when he said “I have never worked a day in my life because every day of my life is a party.”

Shri. Prahlad Kakkar, Director, Genesis Film Production, Partner, Lacadives, Co-Founder Reef Watch Marine Conservation, Founder and Chairman, PKSBE, talked about how India’s unity in diversity has led to different cultures forgetting their diverse traditions, art, and culture. He also said that it is the unique tradition of each culture that makes every taste of the diverse Indian culture so beautiful.

The Session ended with a Question and Answer round jointly by Dignitaries on the dais with the vote of thanks.

