Extramarks unveils a refreshed brand identity; to solidify its stance as a integrated digital learning platform with ‘Extramarks – The Learning App’

Mumbai– Extramarks, India’s most trusted EdTech giant, announced the launch of its new logo, visual identity, and category positioning today. At the core of the branding are new visual assets, including a refreshed logo and the one-stop Learning App solution- – reflecting Extramarks values- ‘fun’ ‘engaging’, ‘integrated’ and ‘inclusive’ with a modern approach to digital learning. The new branding is already live across all internal and external communication channels. The latest version of the ‘The Learning App’ is available for both iOS and Android device users.

As a part of this launch, the company’s flagship product- Extramarks -The Learning App has undergone a complete experiential overhaul. Extramarks has integrated all its Applications in the K-12, JEE, NEET segments and its School-based solutions like Assessment Center and Live Class Platform into a single Extramarks – The Learning App, making it a one-stop learning destination for students across segments. The App leverages the proven pedagogy of Learn-Practice-Test which encourages students towards wholesome learning. Besides media-rich modules, live classes, and recorded lectures for learning, users will also have the ability to practice score boosters, high weightage questions, get unlimited doubt solving live sessions, create custom tests, and get access to many more exciting features for a holistic learning experience.

The new avatar of the logo in form of an Airplane symbolizes the renewed brand ambition of helping students’ dreams take flight through a more personalized, creative, and holistic learning experience. The brand colour scheme is now a deeper shade of orange, reflective of the vitality that children bring, reminiscent of their enthusiasm for learning, and their fascination for new concepts.

On the occasion, Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO, Extramarks stated, “With the onset of the pandemic, the whole EdTech category has evolved further and attracted new-age learners. This presented us with the opportunity to evolve with changing times reaffirming Extramarks’ commitment to developing inclusive, intuitive, and holistic tech-enabled learning solutions. Our new identity is reflective of the vitality that the children bring, reminiscent of their enthusiasm for learning, their fascination for new concepts. The reboot of our logo and The Learning App is a clear reflection of the value we deliver to learners of all age groups— creative, multi-faceted, future-facing, and modern.”

With a legacy of 12 years, Extramarks has earned its position as a leading digital education solutions provider with solutions installed in 10000+ schools across India. With the refreshed identity, Extramarks aims to appeal to new-age learners with a gamified, storified, and interactive learning approach. Owing to its vast network of 9+ million learners and experienced in-house academicians, Extramarks has deeply made its presence felt across not just India but in regions such as the Middle East, South Africa, and Indonesia as well.