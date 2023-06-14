Eye-Q collaborates with Pinnacle School of Optometry to Empower Youth with Upskilling and Guaranteed Employment Opportunities

New Delhi, 14th June 2023: Eye-Q, the leading hospital eye care chain, is proud to announce the collaboration with Pinnacle School of Optometry, a pioneering platform aimed at upskilling and providing employment opportunities to youth through its short-term paramedical courses. Affiliated with Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha, the school offers courses in Ophthalmic Assistant, Ophthalmic Surgical Assistant, and Optical Sales Executive, each consisting of 1-year academic training plus 6 months of practical training.

Eye-Q will provide 100% guaranteed employment to the students who successfully complete the program

Each course requirement of 10+2 with 55% in PCB/PCM. The courses have limited availability, with only 35 seats available per course. More than 105 students per year are set to benefit from these courses, with a special focus on empowering youth, accounting for over 90% of the total beneficiaries. In this collaboration, the faculty will comprise. Eye-Q’s esteemed doctors from AIIMS and Sankara Nethralaya will operate under the efficient stewardship of Deepti Jaiswal, Principal of Pinnacle School of Optometry.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Ajay Sharma, founder and CMD of Eye-Q, expressed his profound enthusiasm stating, “At Eye-Q, we believe in transforming lives through education and skill development, and our collaboration with Pinnacle School of Optometry is a testament to that vision. This is aligned to our Prime Minister Mr. Modi’s Vision of Skill India. Our commitment to providing quality education, coupled with practical training and job placement, ensures that our students have a solid foundation for a successful career. By focusing on empowering youth and offering scholarships, we strive to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce in the eye care industry. Moreover, this momentous launch reflects our unwavering pursuit of excellence and determination to set new standards in creating transformative opportunities for individuals seeking to make a difference in the field of optometry.” The launch of the Pinnacle School of Optometry comes at a crucial time, with the growing prevalence of eye-related conditions in India. By providing specialized training and employment opportunities, we are not only addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals but also ensuring that individuals are well-equipped to contribute effectively to the eye care sector. These courses serve as a catalyst in building a competent workforce, dedicated to improving the vision and overall eye health of our communities.” said Mr. Sumit Bhasin, Vice President- Human Resources at Eye-Q

Pinnacle School of Optometry offers a comprehensive training program that combines both physical and online training modes, ensuring a well-rounded learning experience for the trainees. The advantages of enrolling in the courses at Pinnacle School of Optometry are manifold. Trainees have the unique opportunity to learn from highly qualified doctors and optometrists, benefiting from their extensive expertise in the field. The practical training will be facilitated through state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring that trainees gain hands-on experience with the latest tools and technologies. Upon successful completion of the 18-month training program, Eye-Q guarantees 100% job placement for all trained individuals with immediate onboarding into their designated roles. Additionally, trainees also have the advantage of availing of a 10% scholarship on the course fee.

Eye-Q remains committed to expanding its Skill Development Campaign and touching more lives with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the eye care industry. The launch of the Pinnacle School of Optometry is just one of the many initiatives undertaken by Eye-Q to create meaningful employment opportunities. Building on its previous successes, Eye-Q has successfully trained hundreds of individuals through its multiple upskilling initiatives, demonstrating its competence and expertise in providing industry-ready courses.