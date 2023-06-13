Fateh Education announces 30 exclusive scholarships on behalf of 3 top UK Universities

13,June, New Delhi: Fateh Education’s in-depth personalised counselling resulted in quality students finding the right courses at University of Birmingham, University of York and University of Exeter. In recognition of the effective counselling, these universities have granted exclusive scholarships for 30 students applying through Fateh Education. These scholarships will cover part of their tuition fees, giving them the opportunity to pursue higher education without much financial burden.

Talking about all scholarships being offered exclusively to Fateh Education’s students, Mr Suneet Singh Kochar, CEO, Fateh Education said, “We are honoured to be given exclusive scholarships for our students by University of Birmingham, University of Exeter and University of York. It is a testament to Fateh Education’s commitment to academic excellence and quality recruitment. We have always focused on our counselling delivering the right advice so that our students can Conquer their Dreams. We are happy that our students can benefit from these exclusive scholarships. ”

Fateh Education will nominate students for all the available scholarships if they meet the requirements set by the Universities.

University of Birmingham Scholarship Details:

No. of Scholarships– 7 exclusive awards for Fateh Students

Courses applicable– Open to all UG programmes except courses offered by the School of Computer Science

Value: £3,000 for all years of their Undergraduate student (including both 3- and 4-year programmes

University of Exeter Scholarship Details:

No. of Scholarships– 20 (14 for PG and 6 for UG) exclusive awards for Fateh Students

Courses applicable– Available for all campus-based Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes excluding all Flexible Combined Honours; BMBS Medicine; Dual LLB/Juris Doctor (JD) with the Chinese University of Hong Kong; Legal Practice Certificate; Graduate Law LLB; Undergraduate training programmes delivered by Clinical Education, Development and Research (CEDAR);

Value: 3000 GBP each

University of York Scholarship Details:

No. of Scholarships– 3 exclusive awards for Fateh Students

Courses applicable– all full-time postgraduate taught masters course.

Value: 5,000 GBP 7,500 GBP or 10,000 GBP.

For more details on the scholarship requirements and other details please contact: Neha Bhatia, Email: info@fateheducation.com