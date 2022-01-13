Fateh Education in partnership with The University of Manchester invites applications for LLB and LLM Law – 2022

The University of Manchester’s law programme is recognized by the Bar Council of India and offers a distinctive approach to legal education that brings together a research-informed and practice-led approach to the study of law. The students of Law School will have the opportunity to draw on the abundant expertise of academics, professional networks, legal practitioners, and experts in social justice across the School of Social Sciences.

x

The academic staff have research links with overseas organisations such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and many legal authorities and international law schools. This offers the students a unique classroom experiences and encourages students to consider global problems as part of their studies. The facilities offered by the university includes a purpose-built moot court to support in the mooting activities – a vital part of any law degree. The students can also get involved in societies including Manchester University Law Society (MULS), one of the largest law societies in the UK, the Debating Society, and the Bar and Advocacy Society. Through the Pro Bono Society, the students can put learnings into practice by delivering legal information to different sectors of society.

The University of Manchester has been providing legal education since 1872 and graduates include suffragette Dame Christabel Pankhurst who gained her law degree in 1906.

The students will have access to first-class facilities and an award-winning Justice Hub, including Legal Advice Centre, to put their skills into action, both independently and with other students. The courses cover a range of legal topics, and the students can study a joint honours degree combining Law with Criminology or (with) Politics.

A number of partial scholarships are available to students from India for both LLB and LLM with the highlight being a British Council GREAT scholarship for Law and Justice for Master’s students which has a value of £10,000. All scholarships are awarded based on academic merit.

Programme delivery: LLB

The students will be taught in a combination of lectures, seminars, and workshops. In the first year, the students will build the foundation of the studies by undertaking compulsory modules in Law and units relating to the joint honours programme. All students will study a first year Introduction to Law and Legal Skills course, which equips students with the fundamental skills needed to study law and introduces them to the wider social context of law. As studies progress, students will study two further full-year foundational subjects and select credits from a range of specially designed units that reflect the interests and career ambitions of the students, including an optional unit developing practical legal skills. In the third year, the students will specialize in selected course units that build upon the research expertise of the Law School, enabling students to further personalise their learning. Throughout the programme, students will be supported to develop their employability and wider skills relevant for a range of careers.

Students studying Law with International Study will spend their third year abroad at one of the partner institutions, before returning to Manchester for their final year.

Deadline: For the September 2022 intake, given popularity of the programme, the recommended deadline to apply is February 26th, 2022.

Entry Requirements:

Academic Eligibility:

· Standard XII CBSE or CISCE is acceptable for entry to LLB courses with a minimum average of 90% which must include at least 80% in English. Other State boards are considered but may be subject to an increased requirement.

Application process and admission details: Applications are to be submitted via ucas.com and students may approach Fateh Education for guidance on the admission process and submission of applications within the deadline.

Programme delivery: LLM

At the postgraduate level, The University of Manchester offers a range of popular LLM programmes, including programmes in International Business and Commercial Law, International Financial Services Regulations, Public International Law and Healthcare and Ethics Law. The LLM offers students a solid grounding in the fundamental principles of law, combined with the flexibility to explore their own interests with support from research-active teaching staff. This way of pursuing advanced legal study suits anyone who would like to maintain a multi-directional legal profile, applicable to a broad range of professional careers. Combining the core principals of both national and international law with a specialism, the LLM Law includes a compulsory research element, allowing students to develop strong research skills, while offering the opportunity to deep dive into one of the range of topics they have studied during the degree.

Course dates: Due to high demand, a staged admissions process with selection deadlines throughout the year is in operation. The deadline for 2022 entry is 18th March 2022.

Entry Requirements: A three-year degree in Law with First Class from a reputable university are considered for postgraduate study. The minimum requirement typically ranges from 60-80% overall, depending on the quality of the university of prior study and grading scale.

A Standard XII CBSE test score of 85% in English, or IELTS score of 7.0 overall, with 7.0 in writing and no component score below 6.5, is also required for entry. English is not required at the time of application.

Application process and admission details: Students may approach Fateh Education for guidance on the admission process and submission of applications within the deadline.