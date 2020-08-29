Felicitation Ceremony for High Achievers by Seth Anandram Jaipuria School

New Delhi: To felicitate and honor the students who notched exceptional results in Class X and XII Board Exams 2019-20 and other high achievers in co-curricular activities, a virtual achievers felicitation ceremony was hosted today by Seth Anandram Jaipuria School (SAJS). Students of Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad schools were felicitated during the ceremony.

Celebrating the achievements in CBSE, ISC and ICSE board exams and in other co-curricular activities, students who achieved exemplary success were also feted along with the toppers. The school endowed them with certificates of appreciation for their outstanding performance. To name a few, Harleen Narang of Class XII SAJS, Kanpur with 99.25%, Krishna Tulsyan of Class X SAJS, Lucknow with 98.20%, Damini Jain of Class XII SAJS, Gaziabad with 99.20% with several other co-curricular achievers.

The occasion was presided over by the honorable Chief Guest, Shri Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group and proud parents. In his address, Shri Shishir Jaipuria expressed his appreciation and congratulated the students for bringing laurels to the school by their excellent academic accomplishment and outstanding performance in board exams and co-curricular activities.

The school is proud to have nurtured such brilliant and talented students and has set a new record for itself in procuring the remarkable results and achievements. The children also expressed their gratitude to their teachers and pride to be part of this esteemed educational institution.