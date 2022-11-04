FICCI ARISE is organizing its annual flagship conference for school education on the theme ‘Reboot-Re-imagine- Rebuild’ on 9th–10th December 2022, at New Delhi.

04TH November 2022: As we move towards self-reliance, it is imperative for schools to develop an ecosystem that instills resilience, encourages innovation, promotes sustainability, and equips our students to be ready to face the disruptive future. While the pandemic has already accelerated transformational change at the institutional level, it is important for other stakeholders including the government, industry, and society to work towards making systemic changes and build a robust, resilient, student-centric, and futuristic school education system. Through this conference, FICCI ARISE aims to bring forth solutions whereby the K-12 sector can work along with the government to make a definitive difference and complement our nation’s priorities to facilitate a mindset needed to drive future-oriented teaching and learning. The conference will witness the participation of more than 500 delegates including state and central government officials, regulators, prominent educators, think tanks, consulting firms, and institutions from across India.

On the sidelines of the conference, FICCI ARISE has also organized focused Master Classes on School Improvement Framework and School Safety and Child Protection. The conference also features world-class keynote speakers: proven experts with contributions that will take you on a journey far beyond the conference theme, bringing new perspectives and new impulses for innovation. Additionally, this edition has an exciting opportunity to visit top-of-the-line schools in Delhi/NCR region and gain exposure to successful pedagogical tools and practices & innovative learning spaces.