FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) to be held on 27th Dec 2020

FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) is an opportunity for all students to know their current Position / Rank at National Level along with Rank Potential Index for JEE Advanced, JEE Main, KVPY, NTSE& Olympiads etc. It is the right platform for students of all levels to effectively plan and tread the road of their academic preparation & achieve their aspired goal.

FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) will be held on 27th December 2020 in across India.

The exam will be conducted in offline mode*, computer-based test mode* (at designated centres) or through proctored online mode (can be taken from home).

*Due to government directives or any unforeseen event, if the conduction of exam through any of these modes would not be a possibility, then it would be conducted only through Proctored Online Mode (can be taken from home).

Start Early Beat the Competition:-

Serious Students aspiring for success with a good Rank in JEE Advanced / JEE Main / other Competitive Entrance Exams understand the importance of starting early in their preparation for IIT-JEE. As these exams have become more competitive now, it is necessary to build a strong foundation from as early as possible. FIITJEE’s early edge programs are designed to give dedicated Students that extra advantage that can help them secure a Top Rank in JEE Advanced / JEE Main / Other Competitive Entrance Exams.

FIITJEE Programs are conceptualized in a way to give students, an edge over their peers in various Scholastic / Competitive Exams in the following ways:

Students will get more time to adapt to the quantum jump in the level of difficulty with more ease as there will be enough time for understanding and consolidation over a longer spread out academic plan.

Students would get the opportunity to ensure Optimum utilization of available time

Early starters will always have more time before the actual Board & other Competitive Entrance Exams as their course curriculum will finish much before the batches starting later, thus giving them a maximum lead over others before the target exam

Students will have the opportunity to focus on consolidation of their performance and self-revision, honing of examination temperament & removal of last moment doubts. This is vital in achieving a quantum jump in Rank in JEE Advanced / JEE Main / other Competitive / Scholastic Entrance Exams

FTRE will help students know their chances of success in securing a seat in the IITs & other prestigious engineering colleges and it will also help them in bridging the gap in their preparation for JEE/Other competitive examinations.

“Clearing JEE requires meticulous focused preparations with proper guidance and support. Keeping end goals in mind, our programs at FIITJEE cater to varied entry levels. Students learn to apply concepts in day to day problems. With practice, they develop deep in-depth conceptual understanding and analytical abilities necessary to scale highly competitive examinations like JEE. FIITJEE thus helps in optimizing the progressive development of their personality traits, logical thinking, IQ, analytical abilities and examination temperament with an in-depth understanding of the concepts” says Mr. R. L. Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group.

Students presently in Class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X & XI (going to Class VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI & XII in 2021) are eligible to appear in FTRE 2020. The test will give them the real-time experience of where they stand and what they need to work on to overcome their shortcomings. Furthermore, this platform plays a very important role in rectifying the errors and enables the students to hone their conceptual understanding and analytical skills.

FTRE is a boon even for younger students in reaping fruits of early preparations if they aspire to make it to IIT & other top engineering colleges of the country and scale various prestigious competitive scholastic examinations with relatively less stress.

The last date to register (Online & Offline) for the exam is 25th December 2020.

Through Online Mode: Registration can be done through www.fiitjee-ftre.com or download FTRE App on your Mobile through Google Play Store.

For Registration through Mobile, please visit www.fiitjee-ftre.com/mobile

For Offline Registration – Registration can be done by filling the Registration Form and submitting it at the nearest FIITJEE Centre.

The registration fee for the exam varies from Rs 400 to Rs 1000 depending upon when you are applying.

Lastly, by joining FIITJEE, students not only prepare for relevant Competitive/Scholastic Exams but also imbibe attributes like Honesty, Discipline, Perseverance, Determination, Positive Attitude & above all Confidence which eventually help them grow as highly successful individuals & leaders in diversified fields.

For more information, please visit the nearest FIITJEE Centre or log on to www.fiitjee-ftre.com