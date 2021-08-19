FIITJEE’s Students won Gold & Silver Medal in 53rd International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2021

Delhi: Dhananjay Raman, a young Chemistry enthusiast from the Delhi has made India proud by displaying his prowess at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2021, winning accolades and a Gold Medal for his performance. A Science enthusiast from a very young age, Dhananjay has been mentored by top Faculty at India’s Premiere institute FIITJEE. He is a student of FIITJEE Dwarka (Delhi) centre’s Udaya Two Year Classroom Program plus Four Year Classroom Program.

Another Student Rishit Singla, a Student of Four Year Classroom Program at FIITJEE Faridabad Centre won Silver Medal at 53rd IChO2021. Dhananjay Raman and Rishit Singla are 2 of 4 Indian students who turned up victorious at the 53rd edition of the IChO which was held in Osaka, Japan. The 53rd IChO-REMOTE was held from 25th July-2nd Aug 2021 in Online Mode due to the COVID Pandemic.

“I have always loved Chemistry and I am extremely proud at the fact that I could compete and win at the international level. This achievement gives me immense confidence in my abilities. To master the amazing subject that is Chemistry, it is very important to have teachers who can take you through the concepts inside out. I am so fortunate to have been taught by teachers at FIITJEE who know what it takes to succeed at the international level. I am thankful to them for guiding me to success,” said Dhananjay Raman, Gold Medalist at 53rd IChO2021.

“Making through it has been my dream since childhood and I am grateful to FIITJEE for helping me accomplish this dream. FIITJEE’s unique teaching methodology has helped me tremendously and the faculty was completely supportive who helped in strengthening my concepts and mould my thought process in the ideal way,” said Rishit Singla, Silver Medalist at 53rd IChO2021.

“There is no dearth of talent in India when it comes to Science. However, our pedagogical techniques in Science are not as good as at the international level. At FIITJEE Dwarka Centre, we have realized this and have devised teaching mechanisms that helps students achieve much beyond theoretical concepts. We give students a fresh new vision to understand the subjects. We are extremely proud at Dhananjay’s achievement and wish him all the best for the future,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar Agrawal, FIITJEE Dwarka (Delhi) Center Head.

The International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) is an annual competition in chemistry for secondary school students. It involves individual theoretical and experimental competitions in Chemistry.