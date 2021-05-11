Final Placements for MBA (BM, HRM and RM)

Under the helm of Xavier University, Xavier Institute of Management, School of Human Resource Management, and School of Rural Management are proud to announce that they have successfully placed the students of the batch of 2019-21.
Prominent Recruiters:
MBA (BM) – Morgan Stanley Capital International, BNY Mellon, Deloitte, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Consumer Care, Viacom18, Royal Enfield, HashedIn by Deloitte, L&T Infotech, Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Crompton Greaves, Aditya Birla Capital, Airtel, Trafigura and many more
MBA(HRM) – Deloitte, Cognizant, Capgemini, L&T, IBM, Infosys, Accenture, EY GDS, ITC Ltd., Aarti Industries, Vedanta, GAIL, Tata Steel, TASL, Manipal Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco, Adani, Royal Enfield, Samsung, Titan and many more
MBA(RM) – Amul, RBL Finserve, Prestige, Satin Credit Care, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Samunnati Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, PwC, RBL Bank, IFFCO, Optimus Pharma, Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society–Jeevika, and PRADAN and many more
Highlights:
MBA(BM)
- Xuberance ‘21 saw the batch of 374 students participate in the placement process
- 97 companies extended offers in Xuberance ‘21 of which 53 were new recruiters
- 58 students have been extended PPOs from their summer internship organizations
- 4 students have got placement offers from National/International corporate case study competitions.
- The highest domestic salary stood at 24 Lakhs per annum
- The average annual compensation stood at 15.15 Lakhs per annum
- The median annual compensation stood at 14.50 Lakhs per annum
MBA(HR)
- Xuberance’21 saw the batch of 129 candidates participating in the placement process
- 52 companies participated in Xuberance’21 out of which 26 were new recruiters
- 13 students received PPO/PPI opportunities during their summer internship
- The highest domestic salary stood at 20 Lakhs per annum
- The average annual compensation stood at 12.03 Lakhs per annum
- The median annual compensation stood at 11 Lakhs per annum
MBA(RM)
- Xuberance’21 witnessed the batch of 108 candidates of MBA(RM) programme participating in the placement process.
- 35 companies participated of which 10 were new recruiters.
- The highest domestic salary stood at INR 11.62 LPA.
- The average annual compensation stood at INR 6.80 LPA.
- The Median annual compensation stood at INR 7.00 LPA.