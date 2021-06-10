Finplan International Education Invites Applications for Bachelors In International Accounting (I.BCom) Course

Finplan International Education invites applications for admissions to the B.Com in International Accounting program (I.BCom) that aims to offer business-relevant technical knowledge and application-based tools to ensure each student embarks their career journey as a Global Financial Leader.

Created with an aim to impart 360-degree knowledge, the program helps students gain professional and essential education through core subject modules of ACCA qualification combined with business practical knowledge while focusing on professional personality grooming and business analytical skills simultaneously.

The I.BCom course is a uniquely designed program to give students first-hand knowledge and skills in the league of IFRS global accounting and International financial reporting standards.

Furthermore, the program offers a dual degree, ACCA 6 paper Exemptions, Multiple Certifications, Internships and opens up gateway for Global Accounting, Finance, Business Management and Entrepreneurship roles with international career opportunities worldwide.

Finplan International Education supports 100% job placement assistance to help students secure careers & jobs in top corporates and MNC’s with in-demand opportunities.

Additionally, the B.Com in International Accounting program is offered by recognized Universities and Institutions in association with Finplan as an Industry Associate Partner.

Course Duration: 3 Years

Eligibility: HSC (10 + 2) from Commerce stream

How to Apply:

Students can avail ‘Program Counseling Sessions’ available through the following modes:

Visit www.finplanindia.com

Direct Call or Whatsapp on +91-9136640711 (Ms.Bhagyashree.M)

Last day of submission: June 25, 2021

Campus Location: Mumbai and Thane

Head office: Finplan International Education, 2nd floor, Vardhaman Complex, Gokul Nagar, Thane West, Mumbai-400601, India.