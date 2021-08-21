Finplan International Education Partners With Auro University

Mumbai based Finplan International Education, India’s largest Institution producing ‘Qualified Skilled Professionals’ has inked an alliance with Surat’s leading premier university, Auro University for carrying out collective efforts in the field of education, research and placements. The students will now have an opportunity to pursue B.Com in International Accounting program (B.Com International) at Auro University and lead their career in the domain of International Accounting, Finance, Risk Management, Financial Reporting, Business Analysis and Leadership.

Established in 2011, Auro University is grounded in value based education and imparts integral learning where the mind, body and spirit are aligned and prepared to embark on a journey of lifelong enrichment. The University has 4000 plus students, offers 35 academic programs through its eight schools and has 50 plus national and international MOUs and collaborations, along with being a part of the International Research Network.

The alliance aimed at providing business-relevant qualifications for students will witness a unique blend of International knowledge and globally relevant skills through academic programs, research projects, trainings, internships etc. that will be imparted by some of the most qualified and experienced faculty members.

Students choosing the B.Com International program will gain the ACCA Professional qualification with an opportunity to be recognized as a Global Chartered Accountants (Global CA) across 179 countries along with their specialized Bachelor’s in International Accounting Degree. The dual degree will add twice higher value to their career portfolio. Apart from the ACCA Degree; the program will also offer them certifications from NSE, NISM in Financial literacy subjects with a blend of Entrepreneurship Learning which will add further Professional value to their skillsets. Additionally, the ACCA body will offer a maximum of 6 paper exemptions out of the total 13 papers to students opting for B.Com in International Accounting.

To enable a quality exchange, the faculty members will receive in-depth training as a part of the TTT (Train the Trainer) program by reputed international trainers. Also, as a part of the self-development agenda, the faculty will gain hands-on learning on universally accepted accounting & financial standards IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).

Commenting on the partnership, Kashish Khilnani, MD and CEO of Finplan International Education said, “We are honored to partner with the most reputed Auro University. This is a strategic step towards our endeavor for creating avenues for global learning and training together in the educational ecosystem and providing global exposure to the aspirants who aim to take up corporate and leadership role within their career right after their graduation.”

India is an emerging market for global opportunities and therefore through the alliance with Finplan; we at Auro University are committed at enhancing diversity in learning and education to provide Global Standards of Education to students who aim to seek global career opportunities.” Said, Dr. Rajan Welukar, Vice Chancellor, AURO University, Surat.

Finplan is a Gold Approved Learning Partner for ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, UK) and has collaborations with various reputed institutions such as Nagindas Khandwala College (Autonomous) affiliated to Mumbai University (Mumbai), Thakur College of Science and Commerce (Autonomous) affiliated to Mumbai University (Mumbai), KES’ B K Shroff College of Arts & M H Shroff College of Commerce (Autonomous) affiliated to Mumbai University, Lala Lajpat Rai College of Commerce and Economics affiliated to Mumbai University. They are also recognized as Blended Learning Coaching Partner recognized by the Institute of Risk Management (IRM), UK.