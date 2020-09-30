Firki and Teach For India to host ‘inspirED 2020’

The current year will forever be remembered as the year which challenged us to evolve the way we learn, work, interact and manage ourselves. With schools being shut for almost 6 months now, educators, students and parents have been trying hard to make sure that learning does not stop. 50% of the children Teach For India serve have little to no access to the technology and resources required to attend online classrooms and this may set these underserved communities years behind. After many months of hard work, determination and commitment to ensure children and educators continue to learn, Teach For India and Firki are all set to launch ‘inspirED 2020’, the first of its kind virtual conference that will bring together students, educators, policymakers, parents, and investors under one roof to reimagine education for 260 million children from 5th to 9th October.

Firki and Teach For India have been making relentless efforts to be agile and adapt to the changing dynamics of the ed-sector while staying true to our mission – ‘one day all children will attain an excellent education’. In their continuous efforts to create new avenues to learn, they proudly present ‘inspirED 2020’, a collaborative, global space that will bring together stakeholders to discuss ideas, listen to various perspectives and learn from each other. The sessions will be aired between 2:00 PM to 6.30 PM on Youtube and Facebook Live on both Teach For India and Firki’s channels. Participants can register for free for any number of sessions on all 5 days.

There are more than 100 speakers joining us from all around the world. Dr. Shashi Tharoor (Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Thiruvananthapuram), Sunitha Krishnan (Founding Chief Functionary & General Secretary, Prajwala), Ashish Dhawan(Founder and CEO of Central Square Foundation), Salman Khan (Founder of Khan Academy and American eductor), Wisdom Amouzou (Executive Director of Empower Community High School), Pramath Sinha (Founder & Chairman, Harappa Education, Founder & Trustee, Ashoka University), Amitabh Kant (CEO, NITI Aayog), Anurag Kundu (Chairperson, Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights),