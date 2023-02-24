First Batch of Students of ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ in Delhi Graduate with Certificates in Coding & Programming & IoT

NEW DELHI, India – February 24, 2023 – Samsung India’s flagship CSR program Samsung Innovation Campus concluded the Coding & Programming and IoT courses for its first batch of 78 students in New Delhi, reiterating Samsung’s commitment to being a strong partner of India and working alongside the Government in its mission to empowering the country’s youth and #PoweringDigitalIndia.

The students, who were mentored and trained at National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), New Delhi were presented with certificates at a ceremony held on Friday.

ESSCI, which is a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) approved entity, is executing the program through its nationwide network of approved training and education partners.

Student teams who are part of the Coding & Programming course took part in a 3-day Hackathon in which they developed codes based on problem statements given to them.

The problem statements included topics such as developing a citizen feedback on road maintenance, creating a knowledge management portal, automation of reforestation efforts, a GST calculator, chat support for e-governance and an early warning system for farmers to protect crops from pests. The teams presented their prototypes to a jury consisting of engineers from Samsung R&D Institute, Noida and Samsung R&D Institute, Delhi.

Samsung India had launched its Samsung Innovation Campus program at eight campuses across the country with the aim of upskilling 3,000 less-privileged youth in future tech domains such as AI, IoT, Big Data and Coding & Programming and helping them get relevant job placements.

Samsung Innovation Campus aims to upskill youth aged 18-25 years in future technologies and enhance their employability. These are key technology skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

During the course of the program, participants receive instructor-led blended classroom and online training through approved training and education partners of ESSCI across the country.

Youth enrolled for the program are undergoing classroom and online training and complete their hands-on capstone project work in their selected technology areas from among Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding & Programming. They will also be imparted soft skills training to enhance their employability and provided job placements in relevant organizations.

Those opting for the AI course will undergo 270 hours of theory training and complete 80 hours of project work while those doing the IoT or the Big Data course will undergo 160 hours of training and complete 80 hours of project work. Participants opting for the Coding & Programming course will do 80 hours of training and be part of a Hackathon.

