First ever Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize

Kolkata, 11th November 2022: Under the aegis of Oxford Bookstore’s centenary celebration, the iconic Oxford Bookstore proudly announces the first edition of Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize in collaboration with the Visual Arts Gallery.

Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize is India’s only prize that recognizes the value of art in all genres under the umbrella of the art publication. Significantly, the Art Book Prize actively recognizes the contribution the book has made to the large discourse on art and culture. The Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize is an open invitation for publishers, academics who research art and culture, collectives and independent artists based in India who are involved from the conceptualization stage through the production stage of various forms of art publications. An illustrious panel of experts would be looking for original concepts, critical thinking, and novel approaches for identifying and recognizing talents who contribute to the popularisation of art publishing in India and beyond.

The special jury commissioned for the Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize include the Ambassador of Brazil to India, H.E. André Corrêa do Lago; renowned architect and artist, Gautam Bhatia; renowned painter, Sanjay Bhattacharya; Director, Apeejay Surrendra Group and the creative force behind Oxford Bookstores, Priti Paul; and author, academic, museum curator, art historian and curator Visual Arts Gallery, Dr. Alka Pande. The illustrious panel of jurors would be looking for original concepts, critical thinking, and novel approaches for identifying and recognising talents who contribute to the popularisation of art publishing in India and beyond.

With a prize money of 1 Lakh Indian Rupees the Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize will holistically assess the variety of genres flourishing under the umbrella of the art publications. The aim of the Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize would be to identify the experiments with the narratives and material, critical approach to the subject, and innovative formats performed by the artists. The new prize would move beyond its conventional definition and include Art Publications like Graphic Novels, Books on Artists, Pop-Up Art, Photo-Book, Coffee-Table Books, Zines, and Accordion Books. Significantly, the Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize would acknowledge the role played by the books in the process of dissemination of the knowledge of art and culture while recognising the balance between print production, content, pictures, graphic illustration and overall design appeal.

Entries are open till 10th December 2022.