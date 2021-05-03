FLAME University certified as Great Place to Work® for 2021-22

Pune: FLAME University, a pioneer of liberal education in India, delivering the country’s premier interdisciplinary education experience, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the year 2021-22. This certification recognizes FLAME for building a high trust and high performance culture within its institution. FLAME University is only the second university in India to be certified as Great Place to Work®.

During the pandemic, with a focus to ensure continuous learning, the FLAME faculty was trained in record time in how to conduct online teaching and engage with students using various training aids. At the same time, professional services staff were introduced to digital tools through a series of learning programmes to facilitate remote working. Amidst these unprecedented times, FLAME University focused even more on strengthening its people-centric culture and ethos.

FLAME University has created a well-nurtured and positive environment for its entire workforce by organizing in-house learning programmes for the professional services staff which are delivered by internal faculty; providing faculty with individual research grants which can be utilized for attending conferences, buying books, software/hardware and other resources that could further research and development; and also regularly organizing conferences / webinars on various themes and guest-speaker sessions that are open to faculty, students and professional staff.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is one of the most prestigious achievements for any organizations across the globe. For an organization to get certified, 70% or more of its employee respondents should rate the organization as a great workplace by Great Place to Work® Institute.

Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice Chancellor, FLAME University said, “This certification recognizes FLAME University’s consistent effort to create an engaging and inclusive environment for its workforce as well as to maintain a level of transparency with the workforce so that their needs and wants can be catered to, this will eventually result in the smooth functioning of this liberal education institution.”

In a year as many as 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work® Institute’s methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.