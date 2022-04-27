FLAME University invites high-school students to campus for its Summer Immersion Program 2022

Pune, April 27 2022: FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India, invites applications for the ‘FLAME University Summer Immersion Program’ (FUSIP) 2022 for high-school students. Participants at the FUSIP 2022 will get an opportunity to gain a first-hand understanding of liberal education, with an interdisciplinary curriculum that is delivered in a framework that embraces the spirit of liberal education at FLAME University. Every course has been designed to be contemporary and relevant, with consistency in content and delivery that goes beyond what is covered in a traditional learning medium. Courses offered at this program are, The Exciting World of Data Visualization, Marketing Manthan, Backyard biodiversity: Conducting ecological research from the comfort of our homes, Contemporary Dance, and many more.

Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University, says, “The FLAME University Summer Immersion Program (FUSIP) 2022 has been creatively and aptly designed to give students a hands-on and holistic learning experience. It gives them an incomparable opportunity to imbibe life skills, experience the significance of interdisciplinary education, and become digitally savvy even as they learn how to enhance their personal and social awareness. FUSIP 2022 is our endeavour to groom these young minds into well-rounded individuals and provide them a competitive edge in their higher education choices”. Prof. Suniti Vadalkar, Chair, Summer Immersion Program, FLAME University, says, “We are strengthening the interdisciplinary education framework by providing a holistic learning experience to high-school students every year. During the program, students will be exposed to multiple areas including psychology, technology, writing, environmental conservation, and arts, among others. The Program will open several opportunities for the students in the future and also help them network with peers from different walks of life.”

The FUSIP 2022 will be conducted in two batches. The application deadline for the first batch (May 15-28, 2022) is May 9th, while the application deadline for the second batch (June 26-July 10, 2022) is June 20th. High-school students in grades IXth, Xth or XIth can apply for the FUSIP 2022.

Candidates can apply for the FLAME University Summer Immersion Program (FUSIP) 2022 at https://www.flame.edu.in/academics/summer-immersion-program