FLAME University Launches Summer School 2022

Pune, May 02 2022: FLAME University, the pioneers of liberal education in India, announced the launch of its ‘FLAME Summer School 2022’. The Summer School will provide students with an opportunity to experience the liberal education ethos of FLAME University which values and incorporates an interdisciplinary pedagogy. The summer school courses will commence on the 16th of May 2022. The University will offer courses across disciplines like Creative Writing, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Psychology, Data Science, International Relations, Humanities, Theatre, and Media Studies. FLAME Summer School adopts a blended learning pedagogical approach. Each of the courses comprises instructor-led live sessions, activities, and discussions in classes. The courses will be taught by FLAME faculty and international faculty from institutions FLAME has collaborated with. The FLAME Summer School is open to students across the globe and will be conducted in two modes, online and in-person. The in-person Summer School will commence on the 4th of July 2022.

Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University, said, “The FLAME Summer School has been designed to provide students with a unique learning experience. They will have an opportunity to learn from some of the best minds from FLAME and our international collaborations. At the same time, they will be able to meet and interact with peers from different institutions across the world. The courses will help students to develop a multidisciplinary approach, instill a sense of curiosity, and inculcate an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset that will immensely enrich their knowledge. The FLAME Summer School is an endeavor to reach out to talented students anywhere across the world and provide a common platform for learning and networking.”

Dr. Rupa Korde, Chair, FLAME Summer School, said, “We have launched the FLAME Summer School with the intention of providing students with an experience not only of Liberal education but also of blended learning. All courses, whether online or on-campus, will have a mix of live sessions, self-paced learning, and engaging activities that will contribute to a holistic learning experience. With support from FLAME’s Digital Learning Centre, the pedagogy of the Summer School courses will be one of its kind in India.“

Students enrolled in an undergraduate program at any University or College are eligible to attend the courses offered by the FLAME Summer School. Individuals opting for in-person courses will be provided accommodation and can experience the FLAME University campus with various resources and other interesting activities at their disposal. The FLAME Summer School will give ample opportunity to students to interact with the faculty and peers in person and immerse themselves in a holistic campus learning experience.

The students can apply for the FLAME Summer School at https://www.flame.edu.in/academics/flame-summer-school. Students can earn 1 credit from each course and a maximum of 6 credits from the summer school. The deadline for applying for each online course is different. Students can refer to the brochure given on the website for more information. The deadline for applications for the in-person summer school courses is 25th of June 2022.

At the end of the FLAME Summer School, there will be a 3-day meet from the 15th to the 17th of July 2022, for all students who have taken online and in-person courses. The meet will host workshops, seminars, experiential learning projects, and extra-curricular activities for the participants.