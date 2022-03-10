FLAME University to host ‘FirstCut’, its annual international student film festival from March 11-13, 2022

Pune, March 10, 2021: FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India will be hosting its 8th edition of FirstCut 2022, the annual three-day international film festival on the 11th, 12th, and 13th of March of 2022. FirstCut is a platform for budding filmmakers all across the world to showcase their films. It has evolved from just a platform to view films, to an opportunity for all delegates to engage in discussions about various aspects of cinema.

Some of the key jury members of FirstCut 2022 include writers, directors, film critics, such as Dar Gai, who has worked with various renowned theatre directors like Andriy Pryhodko, Tetyana Shuran, and Vladislav Troitksiy; Pankaj Rishi Kumar, an Oscars entrant film director, as well as Nandini Ramnath, who has written extensively on films and is a film journalist at Scroll.in.

With film categories including fiction, non-fiction, nano and animation – discussions at the FLAME’s FirstCut festival will explore politics, sociology and culture of cinema, intersecting with the multidisciplinary philosophy of FLAME University.

The main event will showcase shortlisted cinema from growing filmmakers from all over the world. At the FirstCut 2022, judges and individuals who have worked with different aspects of films extensively will address different topics in various sessions. Keeping the Covid-19 protocols in mind, the event will be held online.