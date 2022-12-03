Fleming College of Pharmacy Receives the Much-awaited PCI Approval

Kolkata, 3 December 2022: Fleming College of Pharmacy (FCP), under the aegis of JIS Group Educational Initiatives, the largest educational conglomerate in Eastern India has received the approval of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for introducing Four years B.Pharm course from this year onwards. This college (FCP) currently offers diploma programs. Now the current addition of PCI approval for starting a B.Pharm course has given students an opportunity to pursue a cherished course. Since its inception, FCP has been providing students with a quality learning pedagogy and placement-ready competitive environment for their careers.

Located in a serene and academically conducive environment in Baruipur, South 24 Pargana, Fleming College is boastful of its Hi-Tech campus, world-class infrastructure, and industry-experienced faculties. Nowadays, B.Pharm is a highly sought-after course all over India and abroad, with a high probability of placement in hospitals and pharma sectors. The most outstanding aspect of the program is the foreign visit of students at the end of the 3rd academic year. Total intake for 4 years B. Pharm course is 60 as per the official source of FCP.

Speaking on the occasion of this PCI approval, Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director of JIS Group commented, “This is a much-awaited and well-earned approval, and this will be beneficial to pharmacy aspiring candidates. The ongoing batch and the upcoming batches will be highly beneficial from the recognition.”