FORE School of Management Invites Application for its 3rd Batch of Full-Time FPM 2021

FORE School of Management, New Delhi offers a Full-Time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) approved by AICTE. The objective of this programme is to enhance the body of knowledge in the research domain and its dissemination. It is aimed at admitting scholars with exceptional academic background, strong motivation, discipline and having a strong inclination towards good quality research. Highlight of the Programme: Financial Assistance for Fellow Program Scholar; Support to attend International Conferences/Workshops; Contingency Grant.

The FPM will be offered in the following Broad Areas:

Economics and Business Policy

Finance and Accounting

Information Technology

Marketing

Organisational Behaviour & Human Resource

Quantitative Techniques and Operations Management

International Business

Communication

Strategy

Important Points:

The candidates short-listed on the basis of their academic record, performance in the competitive examinations (CAT/GRE/GMAT/GATE/JRF-UGC/CSIR percentile/FORE Entrance Test) and in the Research proposal (tentative) presentation will be called for a personal interview for final selection on March 19, 2021 and the selected candidates for this programme will be intimated by March 26, 2021. In case you have done PGDM, the same must be recognized as equivalent to MBA by AIU and approved by AICTE. CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT or JRF-UGC/CSIR scores (Qualified score) of up to last two years (i.e., tests taken on or after December 01, 2018) only will be considered valid. In case you do not have a valid score of CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT or JRF-UGC/CSIR, you can appear the FORE Entrance Test (FET) scheduled to be held on March 05, 2021. However, the last date for applying for the FPM Course online is March 01, 2021. The FORE Entrance Test will consist of Multiple Choice Questions in the area of Management.

Important Dates:

Last date of receiving Application Form March 01, 2021 (Monday) FORE Entrance Test (FET) March 05, 2021 (Friday) Tentative Research Proposal Presentation March 12, 2021 (Friday) Personal Interview March 19, 2021 (Friday) Result declaration March 26, 2021 (Friday) Last Date of Acceptance of Admission Offer with Admission Fee April 10, 2021 (Friday) Registration & Inauguration of the Programme June 15, 2021 (Tuesday)

Kindly register online by March 01, 2021. For any queries, please call us on +91 11 41242413/433 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM) or send us an email at fpmadmission@fsm.ac.in mentioning your name and contact details