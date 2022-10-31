Fostering Education 4.0 for Inclusive Digital Transformation in Cambodia

The Digital Transformation Cambodia 2022 Summit was held in Phnom Phenh with the overarching theme ‘Accelerating Digital Readiness’ The summit was hosted by the Cambodia Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, supported by the Cambodia Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, with Confexhub and eduCLaaS as the co-organisers.

The Digital Transformation Cambodia 2022 is designed in alignment with the vision of the Cambodian Digital Government Policy 2022-2035 to transform Cambodia into a vibrant and inclusive digital economy and society.

The event was honoured to receive H.E. Dr Hang Chuon Naron – Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sport to deliver the opening remark and H.E., Mr. Vandeth Chea – Cambodian Minister of Posts and Telecommunications to deliver the closing remark.

Mr Leslie Loh – eduCLaaS’ Founder and CEO delivered his plenary keynote speech in the morning after the opening remark by Minister of Education, Youth and Sport, entitled “Bridging the Digital Skills Gap with Education 4.0” and in the afternoon, his presentation was about “Public & Private Co-Financing for Inclusive Learning’.

Mr. Leslie shared his observations and prescriptions for reimagining post-secondary education toward becoming a global common good by fostering a tripartite partnership across public, private, and non-profit sectors to deliver inclusive digital skilling for managing digital divides and rising inequality.

Leslie shared his reflection on how the pandemic has provided the inflection point for multi-faceted integration of the post-secondary education systems to bridge the missing connection between education and the workplace for delivering a converged future of learning and work with inclusivity and diversity.

Mr. Loh further illustrated how eduCLaaS plan to collaborate with higher education institutions in Cambodia for dual-track lifelong applied learning delivery to support youth in digital career induction, under-employed adults conversion to in-demand digital jobs, and workforce digital upskilling for SMEs digital transformation. Collectively, as a Digital Skills Coalition, it delivers interdisciplinary curriculums, work-integrated learning, interoperable credentials, blended learning technologies, employer ecosystem, and income-sharing schemes to deliver inclusive digital skilling for all.