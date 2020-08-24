‘Founders’ Day’ Celebrations at SRM University – AP, Andhra Pradesh. Press Note

SRM University AP, Andhra Pradesh celebrated ‘Founder’s Day’ on the propitious occasion of the birthday of Dr. T.R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of SRM Group and Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Perambalur Constituency, Tamil Nadu. Soon after, as part of the occasion, jute bags were distributed among the dwellers of Neerukonda and Kuragallu, encouraging them to quit using plastic products. Further contributing to the environment, Prof Vajja Sambasiva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, planted saplings around SRM AP campus.

The celebration continued with SRM AP staff visiting the elderly at the Sri Krishna Chaitanya Old Age Home, Mangalagiri. Chief Guest of the event, Ram Prasad himself rendered a hand in the noble gesture of distributing fruits to the elderly. Prof Vajja Sambasiva Rao lauded the gesture of the university to extend services to the society. SRM University-AP Seva Programmes were also appreciated and attended by Dr. B. Sivakumar, Deputy Registrar, Wg Cmdr Venkataachalam Sekkappan, Director-CLM, and Ramesh Babu, Chief Liaison Officer, among others.