FRI Joins Hand with Learning Spiral to Conduct All India Entrance Examination 2021-22 Using AI

National: Learning Spiral, India’s Leading Ed-tech Company focuses on leveraging information technology & AI to deliver solutions to educational institutes, universities, schools, colleges, recruitment bodies & assessment bodies. They have successfully conducted the All India Entrance Examination 2021-22 Using Online AI-Based proctoring for Forest Research Institute (FRI) with its highly secured online examination system UCanAssess.

The online examination system of the Company is specially modelled for universities and colleges to help them conduct exams remotely and securely. The different products offered by Learning Spiral helps universities to meet their needs at particular exam types. UCanAssess, one of the secured remote examination modes, has been used for conducting several national-level online exams besides central and state universities. Online proctoring exams are easy to customize and benefit students to sit for the exams from the comfort of their homes with AI assistance features that block virtual desktop screen sharing, block copy paste option, and block all the browser tabs. Products and Applications of the company are powered by amazon web services, the world’s most reliable cloud service.

Elaborating upon the successful holding of the Online Entrance Exam, Mr Manish Mohta, MD, Learning Spiral, said, “The world has shifted from traditional to digital format across businesses and the Education sector is not far behind. The increasing utilization of tech has not only evolved students’ tech capabilities and modernized classrooms but has also pushed educational institutions to prepare for the advanced process of conducting online examinations.

We take pride in enabling students to give exams directly from their remote location and offer flexible and easily accessible for both teachers and students. Our online proctoring AI-based monitoring also ensures unbiased results, robust disaster recovery security, restricting the conduct of any form of offensive activity”

Learning Spiral

Learning Spiral, an online exam solution provider offers services and solutions geared towards effective management of applicants and an online examination system capable of conducting Proctored online examinations. Their online exam solution powers online assessments, examinations for 40+ universities & 1000+ institutes. For Higher Education institutions such as universities, boards, and colleges, Learning Spiral provides end-to-end AI-enabled examination and assessment solutions. Their online examination system meets demanding high stake exam criterion.

Their products, which include UCanAssess, SmartExam, and UCanApply, are used by a large number of prominent universities, recruiting boards, and other assessment organisations. Their products and solutions are a result of their 15+ years of work with some of the leading Universities, Boards & Recruitment bodies in India.