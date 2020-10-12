Frontier Lifeline hospital to conduct convocation ceremony for its students

Dr KM Cherian’s Frontier Lifeline Hospital to conduct a convocation ceremony for its students on 21st October 2020. The courses were conducted in association with Bharat Sevak Samaj. This will be the first of its kind graduation ceremony.

Bharat Sevak Samaj is a national development agency established in the year 1952 by the planning commission of government of India and BSS certificate is attested by ministry of External Affairs, GOVT OF INDIA. These Diploma programs in Basic Sciences, Allied Health Sciences provide plenty of opportunities to students who want to follow the Medical stream, says Mr. Sag Moison, Director, BSS – Vocational and Skill Mission.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. K. M. Cherian – CEO & Founder, Dr. K. M. Cherian Heart Foundation & Frontier Lifeline Hospital said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Bharat Sevak Samaj. It has always been my endeavour to pass on my experience and knowledge to the next generation for the betterment of society. People from humble backgrounds with limited resources, go for fieldwork and take up odd menial jobs after passing their 10th class. If you look at rural India, women mainly spend all their time doing household chores. I read the NOS report, which mentioned that people in rural areas spend about 9 hours a day sleeping. There is no economic progress in such places neither are there incentives for them to study further and take up jobs.”

“Through these courses, I wish to empower these people with the relevant skill sets so they can make a living for themselves. We are also seeing a shortage in medical & pathology technicians in the country. I hope these courses help in eliminating the gap to some extent. “Adds Dr Cherian.