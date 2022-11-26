Fun, Frolic & Food Add to the Spirit of Celebration at Ujjval World School’s Annual Carnival 2022

Bangalore, November 2022: Ujjval World School’s mega annual event last Saturday had a carnivalesque ring to it throughout. Kick-started on the occasion of Children’s Day on November 14, a string of celebrations pushed the adrenaline levels up for the children. The all-inclusive event spanning over the day was bursting with fun, games, merry-making activities, and exciting prizes for all age groups. The event was witnessed by over 2,000 people (students and their families) from across the city.

Amid the fun activities, a few thrilling creative pursuits stole the show. Children loved doing pottery, clay modeling, rock painting, and sand art which generated enthusiasm from all. Special puppet shows were organized & tombola parading also drew huge applause. The overall excitement breached all levels when stage characters – such as a clown, a juggler, stilt walkers, and a headless man – held the crowd enthralled & the magician showed his breath-taking magic tricks.

What added to the festive environment are universal characters such as a frozen bouncy castle, unicorn slide, hurdles, and the ball pool.

The DJ for the day played the most happening music constantly keeping the audience engaged and grooving with foot-tapping numbers. Over and above, the varied cuisines were enjoyed by one and all, adding to their fun and frolic.

Expressing her joy, Ms. Ragini Sharma – Principal of Ujjval World School said, “Our school’s Annual Carnival is an event that students, teachers, and parents alike look forward to. We were able to host the Carnival after a gap of two years inside our school campus and were absolutely thrilled to witness the astounding level of participation. We organized various events throughout the week for our students, starting with Children’s Day, which included a potluck party, music and dance, art and craft, games, and a movie screening.” “In addition to being fun, our focus was to engage students in different genres of learning such that they are exposed to diverse skill sets. We hope to inculcate an understanding of various skills in our students to aid their personality and build confidence,” Ms. Sharma added.

The event concluded on a happy note with each heart taking back memories to meet again at the next edition of the Ujjval World School Annual Carnival.